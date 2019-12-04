Wagoner’s Schyler Adair used his speed and strength to help the Bulldog football team achieve success during his years at tailback.
After his 2019 graduation, Adair wanted to continue a family tradition of competing on the collegiate level.
Adair ran for over 1,800 yards his senior year at Wagoner and won two games with outstanding plays in the final seconds.
Despite that Adair was not recruited heavily by many Division I programs and decided late to walk-on at Oklahoma State University. He did manage to make walk-on squad.
He was asked about the process he’s going through. Adair explained his situation, schedule and smartly dodged one joke question: Do you have to have a mullet to make the walk-on/scout team?
Here is the serious Q&A recently conducted through texts:
What is your current football status?
My status is a redshirt preferred walk-on. I was invited to come shortly before the start of school. (Preferred walk-ons don’t go through the tryout process).
How did you get the same number as former Wagoner great Malcolm Rodriguez?
The number 20 was assigned to me, and I am very honored to share the same number as Malcolm Rodriguez, who wears it on defense.
What is your daily schedule like?
A typical day for me starts early before dawn with weight training. My classes begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until around noon.
After lunch, is football practice and then I study, to finish off my day, in the Academic Center. My schedule may vary though from day-to-day.
Is there anyone you would like to thank during this process and decision to walk-on at OSU?
I just would like to say I am thankful to God, my family, and the communities where I have lived and went to school for their hand in raising me. This has played a great part in me having this opportunity to be on the OSU football team. I am looking forward to the future and great things to come.
This year has been a training opportunity for me. Currently, I am on the scout offensive team and I have the opportunity to refine my skills against one of the toughest defenses in D1 ball. I am happy that all the hard work I have put into football is paying off.