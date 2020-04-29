Maple Park
Spend the day outdoors with the family! Enjoy playground equipment, tennis courts, a walking trail, ball fields and a vast picnic area with tables, benches and covered pavilions. Watch for special activities throughout the year. Located at N. Story Ave. and N.E. 2nd St.
Semore Park
Located at the corner of Main Street and Cherokee Street, the downtown park plays host to Downtown Wagoner’s Farmers Market held seasonally May through October. The market features fresh produce, handcrafted items, live music and much more.
Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 virus, the Farmers Market’s schedule is delayed until things return to normal. Watch for new dates and times in the Wagoner County American-Tribune.
Redbud Park
Redbud Park is located on S.W. 9th St., between S. Grant and S. Johnson Ave., in Wagoner. Redbud Park is a softball field, fully equipped with bleachers and dugouts.