There is a lot to be proud of at Wagoner Public Schools, as the district boasts state champion academic, music and athletic programs.
Superintendent Randy Harris says families whose children attend WPS can expect the following from their local school district:
• Respectful nurturing environment;
• Financing for up-to-date technology;
• Safe and secure buildings;
• Quality teachers;
• Quality programs that meet the diverse needs of all students;
• Parent and community connections/involvement;
• Strong leadership;
• Hiring and keeping quality teachers with competitive salaries;
• Students who are academically prepared for college, career and life;
• Small class sizes and
• Innovative teaching.
District-wide improvements are coming to WPS soon thanks to a $20 million bond issue passed )by school patrons in 2019.