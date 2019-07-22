The Wagoner County Emergency Management will be getting a new Mobile Command Center truck after the Wagoner Board of Commissioners accepted a bid during Monday’s regular meeting.
The 2014 Peterbilt semi that belonged to KOTV and Griffin Communications was the low bidder at $65,000.
The truck will have several uses, according to Emergency Management director Heath Underwood.
“It’s something we’ve needed,” Underwood said. “It will be the command center for the entire county for emergencies and events.”
Underwood added that the truck will be outfitted to be able to tie in to the 911 system.
In other action approved by the Board:
• The maintenance agreement with Signal Tek.
• The lease purchase agreement with Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus for the benefit of Flat Rock Fire Department.
• To dump rock and dirt and park county equipment off of county right of way at 3824 NW 80th St., Porter, Charles Matthews, land owner.
• The agreement between Xerox and OSU Extension.
• A letter of understanding between Wagoner County Development Authority and Gray, Blodgett & Company.