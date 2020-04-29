Located in Maple Park, the Wagoner Water Park features a water slide, large swimming areas and places to relax and catch some rays or shade.
A Senior Swim program is offered on weekdays, giving area seniors an opportunity for water aerobic exercise, relaxation and socialization.
The pool is open after school is out through early August at N.E. 2nd St. and Story Ave.
For season passes, go to Wagoner City Hall at 231 E. Church St. To book for private parties, call Wagoner Public Works at 918-485-4586 or the water park office at 918-485-6788 after June 1.