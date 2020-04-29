CITY FACILITIES
Wagoner City Hall — 231 E. Church St. Call 918-485-2554 or go to www.wagonerok.org.
Wagoner Public Works — 790 E. Cherokee St. Call 918-485-4586.
Council meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
CITY OFFICIALS
Albert (AJ) Jones, Mayor
Dwayne Elam, City Superintendent
Donna Jones, City Treasurer
Rhonda Hash, City Clerk
Taylor Tannehill, City Planner
Lisa Garcia, Municipal Court Judge
CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS
Ward 1 — Jimmy Butler, Marvin Stanley
Ward 2 — Anthony Wagoner, Phillip Sullivan
Ward 3 — Josh Bogle, Larry Abernathy
Ward 4 — Steven Rhoden, Roger Schilling
Utility Billing & Payment — 100 S. Gertrude; 918-485-4586; pam@wagonerok.org; nan@wagonerok.org
Civic Center — 301 S. Grant St.; 918-485-3414
Purchasing — 918-485-2554; purchasing@wagonerok.org
Community Building — 102 N. Jefferson Street; 918-485-4586.
Economic Development — 918-906-8906; economic@wagonerok.org
Inspections/Code Enforcement — 918-485-2554; cityinspector@wagonerok.org