CITY FACILITIES

Wagoner City Hall — 231 E. Church St. Call 918-485-2554 or go to www.wagonerok.org.

Wagoner Public Works — 790 E. Cherokee St. Call 918-485-4586.

Council meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

CITY OFFICIALS

Albert (AJ) Jones, Mayor

Dwayne Elam, City Superintendent

Donna Jones, City Treasurer

Rhonda Hash, City Clerk

Taylor Tannehill, City Planner

Lisa Garcia, Municipal Court Judge

CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS

Ward 1 — Jimmy Butler, Marvin Stanley

Ward 2 — Anthony Wagoner, Phillip Sullivan

Ward 3 — Josh Bogle, Larry Abernathy

Ward 4 — Steven Rhoden, Roger Schilling

Utility Billing & Payment — 100 S. Gertrude; 918-485-4586; pam@wagonerok.org; nan@wagonerok.org

Civic Center — 301 S. Grant St.; 918-485-3414

Purchasing — 918-485-2554; purchasing@wagonerok.org

Community Building — 102 N. Jefferson Street; 918-485-4586.

Economic Development — 918-906-8906; economic@wagonerok.org

Inspections/Code Enforcement — 918-485-2554; cityinspector@wagonerok.org