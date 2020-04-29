WAGONER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

The board meets every Monday at 9 a.m. (excluding holidays) on the second floor of the Wagoner County Courthouse in Wagoner. Office phone is 918-485-2216.

District 1 — Commissioner James Hanning, 918-357-1927

District 2 — Commissioner Chris Edwards, 918-485-4549

District 3 — Commissioner Tim Kelley, 918-486-2132

COUNTY OFFICIALS

County Clerk Lori Hendricks, 918-485-2216

District Court Clerk Jim Hight, 918-485-4508

County Assessor Sandy Hodges, 918-485-2367

County Treasurer Dana Patten, 918-485-2149

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott, 918-485-3124

District Attorney Jack Thorp, 918-485-2119

Assistant District Attorney Kim Hall, 918-485-2119

First Assistant District Attorney Josh King, 918-456-6173

District Judge Douglas Kirkley, 918-485-2144

Associate District Judge Dennis Shook, 918-485-9599

Special District Judges — John David Luton, 918-485-7938 and Gary Huggins, 918-485-2144.

Election Board Secretary Samantha Call, 918-485-2142

County Purchasing Agent Rebecca Young, 918-485-7712

Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood, 918-279-0059

County Engineer Rachael Cooper, 918-485-7979

WAGONER COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Chairman Alan Parnell, 918-486-4589; members Eddie Reynolds, Ben Harmon and James Hanning.

PLANNING AND ZONING

Director Rachael Cooper and Assistant Director Lisa Miller, 918-485-8123

EXCISE BOARD

District 1 — Larry Gallo, 918-266-5427

District 2 — Steve Butler, 918-625-3553

District 3 — Chairman Frank Hollingshed, 918-630-4466

OSU COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

Alan Parnell, Extension Director, 918-486-4589