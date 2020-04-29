WAGONER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
The board meets every Monday at 9 a.m. (excluding holidays) on the second floor of the Wagoner County Courthouse in Wagoner. Office phone is 918-485-2216.
District 1 — Commissioner James Hanning, 918-357-1927
District 2 — Commissioner Chris Edwards, 918-485-4549
District 3 — Commissioner Tim Kelley, 918-486-2132
COUNTY OFFICIALS
County Clerk Lori Hendricks, 918-485-2216
District Court Clerk Jim Hight, 918-485-4508
County Assessor Sandy Hodges, 918-485-2367
County Treasurer Dana Patten, 918-485-2149
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott, 918-485-3124
District Attorney Jack Thorp, 918-485-2119
Assistant District Attorney Kim Hall, 918-485-2119
First Assistant District Attorney Josh King, 918-456-6173
District Judge Douglas Kirkley, 918-485-2144
Associate District Judge Dennis Shook, 918-485-9599
Special District Judges — John David Luton, 918-485-7938 and Gary Huggins, 918-485-2144.
Election Board Secretary Samantha Call, 918-485-2142
County Purchasing Agent Rebecca Young, 918-485-7712
Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood, 918-279-0059
County Engineer Rachael Cooper, 918-485-7979
WAGONER COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Chairman Alan Parnell, 918-486-4589; members Eddie Reynolds, Ben Harmon and James Hanning.
PLANNING AND ZONING
Director Rachael Cooper and Assistant Director Lisa Miller, 918-485-8123
EXCISE BOARD
District 1 — Larry Gallo, 918-266-5427
District 2 — Steve Butler, 918-625-3553
District 3 — Chairman Frank Hollingshed, 918-630-4466
OSU COOPERATIVE EXTENSION
Alan Parnell, Extension Director, 918-486-4589