Dear Wagoner,
There are many things that make you an irreplaceable town and they all deserve recognition, but I’m only able to touch on a few.
You are a place that I can be downtown or at the lake within a few minutes of my own home. The lake is where I take my kids to enjoy the same swimming hole, fishing spot and campfires that I enjoyed growing up. You can go to the lake, spend no money and have the best time of your life, just don’t swallow any of the water.
I love that your side streets are not too busy for my kids to ride their bikes on or play with their friends. Your dirt roads gave me a place to drive a truck that I wasn’t quite old enough to have a license for yet, as many of us did growing up. On those same dirt roads, my kids have sat on my lap and helped steer the truck into their grandparent’s driveway.
You are a town with a football stadium that is booming with Bulldog fans every Friday night. You are a town with schools that feel like home for many students. Teachers and faculty know almost every student by name, whether they had them in class last year or 20 years ago.
You are a town teaming with local events run by volunteers, such as the Christmas Parade, Family Fun Day, Beats Blues & BBQ, Summerfest, livestock shows, Farmer’s Market, 4th of July firework show and many more. I have not only been a supporter of your events, but also a volunteer at times. It has given me a deeper appreciation for what they provide for our community.
I find comfort in the fact that you are a town full of familiar people who wave at strangers from their porch or the driver’s seat. Neighbors bring you a dessert, a carton of fresh eggs or produce from their garden.
These same people pull together during any crisis that our town has experienced. They arise out of their homes and venture into the streets after a huge wind storm that has strewn hundreds of trees over homes and electric lines. They have chainsaws in hand ready to help their fellow neighbor take care of the wreckage.
Neighbors use their fishing boats to rescue animals and people from their homes during historic floods. You also band together to provide a family with items they need after losing their home to a fire.
You are a town overflowing with compassionate, big-hearted people. Whether they be multi-generational families that have lived here their entire lives or newcomers that moved in the past month, the generosity runs deep.
You are not just some town to me and countless others, you are home.
Sincerely,
Cass Cagle