“Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day.” That is the motto Coweta Public Schools strives for when it comes to providing educational opportunities for local students.
CPS strives to promote the academic, physical, social and character development of all students in an environment of safety and respect so they may become productive citizens, family leaders and lifelong learners in a constantly changing society.
Coweta is home to academic and athletic excellence. Opportunities include:
College preparatory courses
Concurrent enrollment
College class offerings
Specialized training at Indian Capital Technology Center
Title VI/Johnson O’Malley programs for Native American Students
Special Education Classes
Performing Arts
Fine Arts
Technology Education
Agriculture Education
Gifted and Talented
Athletics
Get a great education at Coweta Public Schools!