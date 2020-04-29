“Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day.” That is the motto Coweta Public Schools strives for when it comes to providing educational opportunities for local students.

CPS strives to promote the academic, physical, social and character development of all students in an environment of safety and respect so they may become productive citizens, family leaders and lifelong learners in a constantly changing society.

Coweta is home to academic and athletic excellence. Opportunities include:

College preparatory courses

Concurrent enrollment

College class offerings

Specialized training at Indian Capital Technology Center

Title VI/Johnson O’Malley programs for Native American Students

Special Education Classes

Performing Arts

Fine Arts

Technology Education

Agriculture Education

Gifted and Talented

Athletics

Get a great education at Coweta Public Schools!

