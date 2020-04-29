The Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo is an annual event put on by Wagoner County Emergency Management and the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
Its goal is to share information from a host of vendors that will help residents become more prepared for emergencies of all kinds — from severe weather and flooding to fires and much more.
The Expo is held on the last Saturday of March at the Coweta Intermediate High School. It features an Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive to raise funds for Wagoner County schools, a Firefighter Combat Challenge and a host of demonstrations.
The event is a great way to learn more about community resources that help keep Wagoner County a safe place to live.