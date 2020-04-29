Nobody wants to experience an emergency situation. But when they arise, there are well-trained and well-qualified emergency service providers ready to respond.
For all emergencies, dial 911.
Coweta Police Department
212 N. Broadway, Coweta.
• Police Chief Michael Bell
• Deputy Chief Ron Peterson
918-486-2121 (non-emergencies) and 918-486-COPS (2677) (anonymous tip line)
Wagoner Police Department 105 S. Casaver Ave.,
Wagoner
• Police Chief Bob Haley
• Assistant Chief Tony Ponds
• Assistant Chief Clyde Miller
918-485-5511 (non-emergencies)
Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office
307 E. Cherokee St., Wagoner.
• Sheriff Chris Elliott
• Undersheriff Todd Riggs
918-485-3124 (non-emergencies) and 918-485-7799 (crime tips hotline)
Wagoner Emergency Medical Services 300 S.E. 3rd St.
• Director Jim Roberts
918-485-9115 (non-emergencies)
Wagoner County Emergency Management 16555 S. 305th E. Ave., Coweta.
• Director Heath Underwood
• Assistant Brandon Wren
918-279-0059
Coweta Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services 212 N. Broadway
• Fire Chief Greg Edwards
• Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Culwell
918-486-2121 (non-emergencies)
Wagoner Fire Department
807 W. Cherokee
• Chief Kelly Grooms
918-485-8082 (non-emergencies)