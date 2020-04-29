Nobody wants to experience an emergency situation. But when they arise, there are well-trained and well-qualified emergency service providers ready to respond.

For all emergencies, dial 911.

Coweta Police Department

212 N. Broadway, Coweta.

• Police Chief Michael Bell

• Deputy Chief Ron Peterson

918-486-2121 (non-emergencies) and 918-486-COPS (2677) (anonymous tip line)

Wagoner Police Department 105 S. Casaver Ave.,

Wagoner

• Police Chief Bob Haley

• Assistant Chief Tony Ponds

• Assistant Chief Clyde Miller

918-485-5511 (non-emergencies)

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office

307 E. Cherokee St., Wagoner.

• Sheriff Chris Elliott

• Undersheriff Todd Riggs

918-485-3124 (non-emergencies) and 918-485-7799 (crime tips hotline)

Wagoner Emergency Medical Services 300 S.E. 3rd St.

• Director Jim Roberts

918-485-9115 (non-emergencies)

Wagoner County Emergency Management 16555 S. 305th E. Ave., Coweta.

• Director Heath Underwood

• Assistant Brandon Wren

918-279-0059

Coweta Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services 212 N. Broadway

• Fire Chief Greg Edwards

• Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Culwell

918-486-2121 (non-emergencies)

Wagoner Fire Department

807 W. Cherokee

• Chief Kelly Grooms

918-485-8082 (non-emergencies)