Northeast Oklahoma is known for its vast lakes and streams, and the many recreational opportunities they afford.
Just east of Wagoner lies Fort Gibson Lake, and the community serves as the gateway to some of the best fishing, lake-centered fun and camping in Oklahoma.
Each year, anglers from across the country participate in more than 50 professional and amateur fishing tournaments in Wagoner’s own back yard, including those at the high school and collegiate levels.
The lake also plays host to the Youth World Bowfishing Championships every summer.
Also on Fort Gibson Lake, Sequoyah State Park has a top-of-the-line lodge and a 9-hole golf course, as well as The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park with cottage-style cabins and rooms. In addition, there is a walk-in pool, splash park and lakeside beach for guests.
Paradise Cove Marina offers water bikes, paddle boats and pontoons for rent.
Sequoyah State Park is abundant with recreation — RV and tent camping, mountain biking, hiking trails, riding stables, marinas and other water-related activities. The Three Forks Nature Center offers an educational opportunity to engage with nature displays, wild animals and a park naturalist.
Multiple arenas are located across the Fort Gibson Lake region.