Coweta Graduation Administration.jpg

Coweta Public School board of education members and administrators listen to student speeches during graduation ceremonies. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Coweta Education Service Center

14540 S. 302nd E. Ave.

918-486-6506

Jeff Holmes, Superintendent

Max Myers, Assistant Superintendent

Brad Tackett, Chief Financial Officer

Coweta High School (10-12)

14607 S. 305th E. Ave.

918-486-4474

Gary Ellis, Principal

Amy Gann, Assistant Principal

Coweta Intermediate High School (9)

14699 S. 305th E. Ave.

918-486-6103

Coy Graves, Principal

Donald P. Sloat Junior High (7-8)

30080 E. Hwy 51

918-486-2127

Dave Wineinger, Principal

Danielle Moses, Assistant Principal

Heritage Intermediate Grade Center (4-6)

15286 S. 297th E. Ave.

918-486-8590

Delores Bailey, Principal

Mission Intermediate Grade Center (4-6)

30123 E. 147th St. S.

918-486-2186

Gentry Pierce, Principal

Central Elementary (PreK-3)

303 N. Broadway

918-486-2130

Christy McCollough, Principal

Northwest Elementary (PreK-3)

26954 E. 131st St. S.

918-486-6559

Richard Lock, Principal

Southside Elementary (PreK-3)

15297 S. Hwy. 72

918-279-0480

Doug Flanary, Principal

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Seat 1 — Ryan Fankhauser

Seat 2 — Dr. Brad Anderson

Seat 3 — Marty Kilgore

Seat 4 — Teddy Wyatt

Seat 5 — Doyle Burress

