Coweta’s Fall Festival is a vacation destination in itself, with thousands of visitors coming to town and hundreds of former Coweta residents coming back to their hometown for three days of fun.
Pageantry, a parade, live entertainment, arts and crafts, terrific food, a carnival midway, pie auctions, a talent show, vendor booths and much more are featured the third weekend of September.
A car show sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans is also a festival highlight.
Come be a part of the reunion of the year!