There are times when specialty health care is needed, and there are exceptional facilities in Wagoner County.
WAGONER COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
Wagoner Community Hospital at 1200 W. Cherokee is a 100-bed medical facility with a wide range of services including a 32-bed mental health unit, outpatient counseling for seniors, interventional pain management, sleep services laboratory, inpatient/outpatient general surgery and a 24-hour emergency room.
The hospital affords hometown access to disciplinary doctors, general surgeons, a cardiovascular clinic, cardiopulmonary services, radiology and in-patient psychiatric care, as well as a vast number of other specialty care needs.
For information, call 918-485-5514.
KOWETA INDIAN HEALTH FACILITY
The Koweta Indian Health Facility at 31870 E. State Hwy. 51 in Coweta provides a host of services to the area’s Native American population.
Services include primary care, pediatrics, contract health services, dental care, optometry, physical therapy, radiology, CT, laboratory, diabetes prevention and education, pharmacy and pharmacy mail order service, behavioral health and Community Health Representative Service (CHR).
The facility has a state-of-the-art Dialysis Center.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Medicare, Medicaid, Indian Benefits and most private insurance are accepted.
To learn more, call 918-279-3200.