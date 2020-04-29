We are Coweta — a growing city with a “small town” feel!
We are the best of both worlds.
We are lifelong residents who are proud of our town’s history. We are also young families who came here to raise our children away from the bustle of a big city.
We are entrepreneurs with new ideas and generations who are carrying on family-owned businesses.
We are cream of the crop educators who love our students like they are our own children. We are also homeschooling parents who lovingly provide an education to our own families.
We are heroes who keep our town healthy and protected.
We are farmers, bankers, health care professionals, mechanics and specialists in our respective fields.
We are musicians, athletes and artists.
We are the Broadway District that keeps our downtown alive and thriving.
We cheer together during sporting events and worship together in church.
We are a community that comes together for annual events such as our Patriotic Festival in June, Fall Festival in September, Trunk-or-Treats in October and Christmas activities in December, to name just a few.
We rally behind, laugh with, celebrate, grieve with and love each other through the different seasons of life and meet the needs of our neighbors.
We have vision and the best interests in mind for our community.
We are Coweta — welcome to the family!
Christi Woodrow
Long-time resident of Coweta