By CHRISTY WHEELAND
In just a few short days, nearly 300 Wagoner children will wake up on Christmas morning to find a special gift or two waiting for them to unwrap thanks to the generosity of an entire community.
On Friday, Dec. 13, toys and gifts collected through the Wagoner Area Neighbors Angel Tree program were distributed for 283 children from 122 families at Eternity Fraternity. WAN Director Carter Denton said that number is up significantly from 2018.
This year he noted there are a lot of grandparents who are raising their grandchildren and/or great-grandchildren and simply needed a little help for the holiday.
The generosity he witnessed was heartwarming.
“We are ordinary people and honestly, God is going to do extraordinary things through us ordinary people. That happens today,” Denton said from the distribution site. “We see all these toys and know there will be kids who will now get a Christmas who might not otherwise have one.”
He said recipients were grateful from the time they walked in the front door until they left with their gifts.
As expected, there were many toys given away. Yet there were other items as well, ranging from car seats and strollers to bicycles, personal care hygiene items and clothing.
“We’ve had a health care group helping people out, folks giving out socks, hats and gloves and someone from the health department offering services. It’s not just gifts, it’s everything,” Denton reminded.
Sharon and John Robinson were among the many folks who received help through this year’s angel tree program.
“I thank God, and I appreciate this! Without this (help), I don’t know what we would do. We have six grandchildren at the house,” Sharon said. “They will say, ‘Wow, grandma and grandpa, thank you!’ And I’ll tell them to thank the angel tree program.”
“Times are hard, and we do the best we can to raise them,” John said of his grandchildren, who will receive bicycles along with gloves and stocking caps to keep warm. “I thank everyone for their help during the Christmas season!”
Holiday help through the angel tree program extended to the community’s senior population as well. RSVP Director Diana Cooper said 98 senior angels now have something to open on Christmas Day.
“Socks, pajamas, robes, house shoes and sweats are our most requested items. They request things to keep them comfy and warm,” Cooper said. “One senior wanted a bicycle as it is their mode of transportation around town.”
Cooper said when seniors sign up for the angel tree program, she reminds them they can request household or other items that they may need but cannot afford to purchase such as towels, pots and pans and dishes.
“You figure their income is $1,000 a month at the very most, so they do not buy frivolous things like towels and comforters. We do get requests for a few of those,” she noted.
She said while individuals ages 55 and older are considered as seniors, the average age of this year’s senior angels is 70.
“One man who came in said, ‘I have nothing under the tree’, so this is it,” Cooper recalled. “I encouraged him not to open it until Christmas day. When you hear that, you simply want to go to Walmart and say come on, we’re going to get you some stuff.
“For seniors, it’s nice just to think of them. It’s not about the gift, but that someone thought of them.”