Area businesses are taking creative measures to help remind local residents they remain open for curbside business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, April 1, Ashley Brown with Boomarang Diner in Wagoner is walking along downtown sidewalks waving at motorists and enticing them to order a to-go meal and drink.
"I like to make people smile and we have plenty of wait staff, so it was the perfect opportunity to get out the costume that we usually only use t the Christmas parade," Brown said. "The burger was itching to get out of the closet and we relish the opportunity to let us serve you today!"
If your Wagoner, Coweta, Porter or Okay business is doing something unique as well, send us a photo with a brief description and we will include it in a photo gallery.