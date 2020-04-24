After multiple weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, personal care businesses were given the green light to reopen through Governor Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan announced on April 22.
While some have opened, others are waiting a few more days before they start making appointments again.
Rick Boyne, pastor of Immaunel Southern Baptist Church in Wagoner, was one of the first customers back in the chair at The Spot Style Shop when it reopened for business on Friday, April 24.
He marked the occasion with a photo on Facebook and posting one word - “Woohoo!!”
Boyne told the American-Tribune he had no reservations at all about having close proximity to his barber, Ryane Murphy. He said he wore a mask because the state board requires it for the shop to be open.
“I wanted to be the first (for a haircut) but was fifth. At least I look presentable again!” he admitted. “I’m excited that small business owners can get back to making a living again!”
According to the OURS plan, places of worship can re-open for in-person meetings or worship on May 1. Every other row or pew must be left open and CDC-recommended social distancing regulations and sanitation protocols will apply. Recommended guidelines from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce must also be followed.
As a pastor, Boyne is anxious to get back into corporate worship in the church building as well. Churches have been closed for a number of weeks due to the virus as well.
“We had a leadership meeting last night (Thursday) to look at options, but did not have a good consensus about timing,” he noted. “We have a good grasp on measures and procedures, just not sure about when.”
Boyne calls what residents are going through a “temporary normal.”
“Things will eventually be back!” he said.