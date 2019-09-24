Coweta city leaders believe there is power in a penny. They are looking at the potential of taking a one-cent sales tax increase to a vote of the public to help finance capital projects in the community.
Such projects would include municipal buildings, parks, public infrastructure, equipment and any major upgrades thereto.
Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said while a proposal is still in the discussion stages, staff is putting together a package for consideration. A spring election would take place in April of 2020.
“We will have two or three public meetings to discuss the concept of the one cent sales tax, the projects we will do and the priority of them,” Kolman said. “It is important for citizens to come in and say this street is probably more important to focus on than that street. We’ll take those comments into consideration as we put this package together.”
The city manager said not only is public input going to be important, but it will enable the city to focus on what’s very important to residents first.
“You kind of know what your revenue stream is. You take the list of items by priority and match them to that stream so you are not depleting it,” Kolman said.
While he said items will not be considered in any particular order, he believes police and fire will very well be a priority.
“They will be priority one in my book, and I think citizens and the council would support this as well,” Kolman said.
Plans call for the proposed one cent sales tax increase to be pitched as a permanent one, taking the city’s tax from 3 percent to 4 percent. Today’s sales tax rate in Coweta is 8.8 percent when combined with state and county taxes. If a new tax is put in place, it will be 9.8 percent.
Kolman said that is still comparable to most cities Coweta’s size.
“Coweta is way down there on the current tax list. If this goes into place, we’ll be right along with Wagoner, Sand Springs, Bixby and Glenpool,” Kolman noted. “Many of the cities on the comparable list have a higher local sales tax list, but the difference is the sales tax within the county. Tulsa, Rogers, Osage and Creek counties have lower taxes than what Wagoner County has.”
The city manager said officials have talked about a General Obligation bond issue at the state level and decided to pull away from that idea.
“The Coweta school district, in the distant future, will probably have to bond out for something and we do not want to be in competition with the school district for a bond,” Kolman admitted.
He said the registered voters of Coweta will decide the measure when it goes to a vote.
“This will be very important for our community,” Kolman said. “The way municipalities are funded in Oklahoma, we really can’t do the big infrastructure projects we need to provide services. We can’t widen our arterial roadways or make large draining improvements as there is no funding to support those.
“With this tax, we will be able to provide those services to our citizens and do so in a manner where part of the burden will fall on people who live outside our community that utilize that infrastructure, but would not really pay for it.”
He said generally, cities in Oklahoma will put the burden on the great payers of their utility systems. Yet people from out of town who shop in Coweta are not utility customers.
“When the costs of the infrastructure are funded through a dedicated sales tax, then the costs are borne not only by residents, but also by visitors to the community,” Kolman said. “With roadways, it is more equitable to put the cost for that infrastructure onto everyone that may use it, rather than onto only those who live in the community.”
Kolman said responses to the last two Coweta Community Surveys have shown good support among respondents for tax supported funding for major infrastructure projects.