It's been a long time in coming, but the stretch of Highway 72 (Broadway Street) that passes through Coweta's downtown business district has finally been resurfaced, making for a much smoother drive for motorists.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation cut two inches of asphalt from the severely damaged state highway and replaced it with new asphalt. The area of work stretches from Oak Street north of Central Elementary to Pecan Street north of Coweta City Hall.
Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said they did not go curb-to-curb as they wanted to take care of where the real damage was in the drive lanes.
Since federal dollars were used to pay for the State's resurfacing project, a requirement of the City of Coweta was to improve the accessibility to city sidewalks before the project could be done. That was done this summer.
Accessible locations that were already in existence at the corner of Broadway and Chestnut, one in front of Central Elementary and one on the south side of Pecan at Broadway were rebuilt.
"We are very pleased that our partners at ODOT were able to complete the project in the time they anticipated, and now we have a smooth roadway running through our Broadway District," Kolman noted. "ODOT recognized some problems on the first day of construction, changed some signage and added more resources to the project in order to get it completed more quickly. The project is done and we are all very happy."
The city manager said the new asphalt will be striped at some point, and whether or not crosswalk markings are painted will be up to the discretion of ODOT as SH-72/Broadway Street is a state highway.
"We appreciate the cooperation of our business community and understand the inconvenience this caused them," he noted. "But now that this new roadway is in place, I believe everyone will be pleased that the project is done."
Kolman reminds motorists now that the roadway is smooth and pothole free, it is important they continue to observe the 25 mile-per-hour speed limit throughout the downtown area."
Be mindful that weather conditions, amount of traffic and weight of traffic will all have an impact on the asphalt's lifespan.