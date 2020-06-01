You might think it was an election day by how busy things have been at the Wagoner County Election Board. However, the June 30 election is almost a month away.
Samantha Call, Election Board Secretary, has been busy because of the number of applications for an Absentee Ballot.
In a normal year, there are a normal amount of requests, but due to the COVID-19 virus, the Absentee Ballot has become a popular option for those that wish to vote from their home.
“We’ve processed 777 applications and mailed ballots,” said Call Friday afternoon. By the end of the working day, Call posted on social media that the Election Board exceeded 800 requests.
“This is two-times in size we normally get,” Call added.
The deadline for applying for an Absentee Ballot is June 5.