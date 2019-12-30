Voters who want to vote by absentee ballot for the 2020 election year should submit their absentee ballot applications now to the Wagoner County Election Board.
Voters can request ballots for individual elections or for all elections they are eligible to vote in during the 2020 Election Year. Applications are available at the Wagoner County Election Board office or you can submit on-line at: elections.ok.gov.
“We have many federal, state, and local elections coming up this year. Signing up for absentee ballots is a great way to make sure you stay informed and never miss an election,” said Samantha Call, Secretary of the Wagoner County Election Board.
'When voting by absentee ballots, the ballots are mailed to your home, you vote your ballot then mail the ballot back to the County Election Board by Election Day."
March 3 is the Presidential Primary and absentee ballots will begin mailing approximately Jan. 20. Call says, during a primary election you can only vote for the party you are registered under. There will be a separate Republican and Democrat ballots. If you are registered as an Independent, the Democrat party will allow you to vote the Democrat ballot.