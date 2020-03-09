Fans who attend the Class 5A State Basketball Championships that open Thursday in Owasso will witness the best of the best competing for a state title and gold ball. Among them will be the Coweta Lady Tigers, Oklahoma’s 5A Academic State Champion basketball team.
Interim Head Coach Desiree Hall announced the honor to the girls after practice Wednesday, just 24 hours before taking the court to compete in the Area Championship game with top ranked Tulsa Will Rogers on Thursday.
“This is so awesome, to actually win it is a big deal!” Hall exclaimed. “It’s such a great group of girls. Their GPA average – for 15 girls – is 3.97. It is a really good one!”
Hall, who joined the basketball program in late December, said she has found a very direct correlation between their GPA and how hard they work with sports.
“Usually, if they’re on top of their school work, they are good athletes as well with your hardest workers,” she noted. “I’ve definitely got the smart ones on this basketball team.
“I knew when I turned in their grades they had a chance because of how high their average grade point average was. But even with softball (which she also coaches), I thought our GPA was high enough with them and they only got Distinguished recognition.”
Hall said she is not sure if the basketball girls even knew they had been nominated for the award.
“The girls are reaping the benefits of their hard work on what they’ve put in … the mental aspect, and doing all those things along with the basketball portion,” she noted. “Now, we just hope for the benefits of their physical labors (at State).”
OSSAA officials will be at the State Championship games on Saturday at the Mabee Center in Tulsa to present the Coweta Lady Tigers with their 5A Academic State Champion plaque during halftime of the first game.
“We hope to be there anyway to play for a State basketball championship!” Hall concluded.
Tip-off between the Lady Tigers and Del City in the State quarterfinals is set for Thursday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. in Owasso. The winner advances to the Friday semifinals at the Mabee Center for a 1:30 p.m. matchup with the winner of the Piedmont-East Central game.
The 5A State Championship game will be played Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mabee Center.