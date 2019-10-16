Television doctor will now take on a whole new meaning for Wagoner Public Schools in the near future.
Coming to the WPS is a way for ill students to get a chance to be looked at by not only the school nurse, but also a doctor through a video chat to help determine the severity of the malady.
The School Board approved an agreement with CURA to provide tele-medical services to students and staff. This was one of the items discussed during the Oct. 10 School Board Meeting.
“Doctors will meet (ahead of implementation) at the PAC with parents to explain how it works,” said WPS Superintendent Randy Harris.
The idea behind this plan is to curb the “contagious stuff” as it was described at the meeting.
Harris explained that school systems like Shawnee have tried a similar idea and, “absolutely loved it,” he said.
The video feed could even be among doctor, nurse and parents with the proper set up.
In other action, the board:
• Approved the 2020 election resolution.
• Approved resolutions providing for leasing and subleasing certain real property to Wagoner County School Development Authority.
• Accepted the resignation of Hayden Dennis.
In the Superintendent’s report, Harris said the new roof at Teague Elementary sprung a leak during the recent rains and should be fixed under warranty.
There was a minor bus accident recently at Teague when a car was clipped while the school vehicle was starting its run to take students home. No one was hurt in either vehicle.
The only snafu from the incident was that the bus driver was so focused on beginning the bus route; they didn’t stay for the accident investigation and left the scene.