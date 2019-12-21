Several local educators have been named to EPIC Charter Schools’ annual list of “A” Teacher award winners.
Honorees are selected based upon meeting the highest standards in terms of attendance, student achievement and retention. They were recognized during Wednesday, Dec. 18 during EPIC’s annual Faculty and Staff Awards Ceremony in Norman.
EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield said the group of “A” teachers represent the academic excellence and commitment to student service for which EPIC stands.
“This group of outstanding educators are the best of the best,” Banfield said. “Their level of dedication and hard work is the standard to which every teacher should hold themselves. We are so incredibly proud of their success.”
Wagoner County honorees include:
Broken Arrow – Megan Dillard, Annie Gaffney, Michelle Stiger and Lynsey Von Holt.
Coweta – Sarah Philpot and Bree Scott.
Wagoner – Jamie Wassom.