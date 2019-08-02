Coweta Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services are teaming up with a host of other emergency service agencies to conduct a large scale joint Active Shooter Hostile Event Response (ASHER) exercise. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 beginning around 11 a.m. at the Coweta Intermediate High School.
The Coweta ASHER exercise is designed to build inter-agency relationships, integrate communications and operations protocols among first responders and increase coordination while responding to a mass casualty event or widespread natural disaster.
Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said the ultimate goal of an exercise like this one is to save more lives and help more people, more quickly, during a large-scale emergency situation.
"While the agencies involved hope to never have to use the training and lessons learned during an exercise like this one, preparation is the key to the most positive outcomes possible in an emergency," she said.
Saturday's exercise will begin between 11 a.m. and 12 noon. The area should be clear of emergency personnel and participants by 4 p.m.
"The public should be aware that emergency vehicles and first responders will be in the area around the Coweta Intermediate High School beginning around 10 a.m. Residents may notice ambulances, police cars, fire trucks and helicopter activity in the vicinity during the exercise," Vavrinak explained. "Volunteers playing the parts of dozens of victims will be seen being removed from the school. Lights, sirens, and loudspeakers will be utilized at various times during the exercise. It will look and sound very 'real' in order to be an effective training exercise."
While roadways will not be blocked off, the campus itself will be closed to any traffic during the exercise, which will take place within roughly the area bounded by 305th E. Avenue, Highway 51, Guthrie, and Pecan streets in Coweta.
More than 100 players and volunteers will be participating in the exercise, including participants from approximately one dozen first responder/public safety agencies or support organizations.
Vavrinak asks if anyone shares information or photos of the event on social media Saturday, please include the headline EXERCISE *** EXERCISE when it is posted.