Charles Adams knew nothing about Wagoner when he accepted the First Bank & Trust Company job in September 1989. Once he arrived, he began making plans to go elsewhere in his mind.
“I’d never been to Wagoner,” Adams recalled of his first day. “I thought, I would go to Wagoner for at least a year until I find a real job.”
He finally got his wish and will leave the banking business for…retirement!
You see, Adams never left Wagoner. He moved up the ranks and became bank president and recently helped with the transition to become a BancFirst location.
The long-time banker spent his last day at the bank on Friday, Jan. 31. A party was held in his honor and many attended the come-and-go event.
To say he has led an interesting life would be an understatement.
Adams’ route to be in the banking business was unusual. His early banking job at Northside State Bank in north Tulsa was like a tale from Wild West days. It included chasing would-be bank robbers amid approving loans and opening accounts.
Adams also recalls his days growing up in Dennison, Texas. His education goals were simple: show up and get a C- grade point average.
“I’m not making that up,” Adams said with a smile. “There were 169 in the graduation class and I was 167th.”
Adams’ sense of humor was delivered in a deadpan style. His stories about his early banking days should be made into a book or maybe a 13-episode comedy show.
Here is one of many examples of his humor.
Money was tight and Adams enlisted in the Air Force in the 1960s.
“They paid me, gave me three meals a day and clean sheets,” he described of basic training. “And, (there was) some nice man to tell you what to do every day. I would have done it for free!
“I was stationed in a New Mexico desert. I only flew once as an in-flight bar tender. I got $75 extra a month to ride on a test track sled. We tested seat belts and air bags, too.”
Being able to type “kept me alive and out of Vietnam. Most Air Force enlisted that didn’t fly became (helicopter) tail gunners and usually got shot first,” Adams explained.
In 1969, Adams left the Air Force after the four-year enlistment. He came to Tulsa in 1970 to find work.
Adams went to an employment service and offered to be president of a company or to dig ditches. “I wasn’t trained to do anything,” he said.
As luck would have it, Adams was sent to Family Loan at 521 S. Main in downtown Tulsa. He was paid $400 a month.
Little did Adams know that this Family Loan business would be the first step to the banking business. He learned the fine art of collections and was given places to go when the workday ended to collect on back loans.
That led to the Northside Bank job for 18 years and it had collections that needed to be made. Many funny/dangerous stories came the collection side of the job.
“Northside was a great place to learn banking,” Adams said seriously.
Then, Dan Powers, who was Wagoner’s First Bank & Trust president and another banking colleague, Scott Martin, prompted him to move to Wagoner for a job at the bank.
Another funny story ensued. Adams attended his first banking meeting and got there early. He sat down and another committee member came and said, “You’re in my seat.”
Adams moved.
Another man came in and offered, “You’re in my seat.”
Adams moved again.
Once the musical chairs finally stopped, the meeting could begin.
Adams has seen the banking industry change in his 30 years (25 as bank president).
Wagoner’s First Bank & Trust had $40 million in assets when Adams arrived and $325 million when it merged with BancFirst.
He praised the current employees for striving for excellence in treating people and their money.
Wagoner’s First Bank & Trust had a rich history. It was founded in 1895.
“In 1989, we had the best board of directors and best group of people working there,” Adams praised.
He recalled employees working there 30, 40 or 50 years. They were not only good at what they did, but loyal, too.
Adams said he will miss those people, but he and wife of 50 years, Pam, will do some traveling. At the top of the list will be an extended stay in France.
After that, he would like to do some volunteer work locally.
His sons, Matt and Darin, are also bankers. Darin is a commercial lender with Arvest Bank in Tulsa while Matt is president of Central Bank in Edmond.
Banking wasn’t Adams’ only Wagoner focus. He served on the board of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce for a long time, was president of Wagoner Main Street, on the board of Wagoner Area Neighbors, a Lions Club member and Fort Gibson Lake Association president.
“I’d like to say, how much I appreciate Scott Martin and Dan Power who convinced me to come here during some tough (banking) times,” Adams said. “Also, I’d like to thank the Wagoner community for being so gracious, receptive and accommodating to me and better than I deserved.”
In true Adams style, he concluded, “I never dreamed of making a 30-year stand in banking. Wagoner has been good to me.”
Here are a couple of local testimonials about Adams.
“Charles is one of those people who sets a good example for those around him,” said Brenda Barney, who is almost as active in civic affairs as Adams. “He definitely took his position of responsibility to heart. Working with him on the Wagoner Area Neighbor board as well as the chamber board of directors you could certainly tell how much he cared about others and doing all things with excellence. I will miss his knowledge and wisdom, and wish him well.”
Paula Templeton of the Lancaster Agency has a similar view of Adams.
“During the many years that I have known you as a customer, a board member on Wagoner Area Neighbors and Wagoner Main Street, you have always been a leader,” Templeton said. “You are someone everyone looks up to for your leadership skills, patience, friendship, but most of all your Christian witness.
Many offered to Adams, “Congratulations on your retirement.”