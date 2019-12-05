American Farmers and Ranchers Local No. 10 will hold its annual board meeting Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at Rowe Insurance Agency, 524 W. Cherokee St. in Wagoner.
“This meeting will be conducted by our Local No. 10 president and secretary-treasurer, and be held to one hour in length,” said AFR Local No. 10 President Mary Rowe. “We had a very successful 2019 in Wagoner and need to prepare for another successful year in 2020.”
All AFR Local No. 10 members and board members are invited and encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Rowe Insurance Agency at 918-485-2405.