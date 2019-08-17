Motorists picking up passengers at Tulsa International Airport will no longer be permitted to wait at the arrivals-area curb for their party to arrive.
Beginning Sunday, airport police will start enforcing a no-waiting policy for those picking up arriving passengers.
Motorists in private vehicles will be asked to either utilize the free cellphone lot or one of the pay parking lots until their party is at the curb with their luggage.
TIA Chief Executive Officer Alexis Higgins said the rule change was implemented to eliminate traffic congestion.
“It’s become a traffic issue, a congestion issue, during our peak arrival times,” Higgins said.
A study commissioned by Tulsa airport officials found that private vehicles were parked at the arrivals curb about four times longer on average than at other airports.
Specifically, the average time a private vehicle was at the arrivals area curb at other major airports, which included Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, was 1.7 minutes.
The study found that the average amount of time a vehicle spent at the arrivals area curb at Tulsa International was 7.1 minutes.
Tulsa International Airport is the 79th busiest airport in the nation with 1.6 million departures and arrivals, according to the latest U.S. Department of Transportation statistics provided by TIA staff.
“That really helped us pinpoint the primary cause of congestion at the curb, which is the fact that we’ve allowed vehicles to remain parked at the curb while they wait for their party to come out to meet them at the car,” Higgins said.
While signs at the arrivals area have for some time indicated driver’s must remain with the vehicle and that the area is for “active loading only,” the practice has been to permit drivers to wait up to two minutes for their party to arrive at the curb, Higgins said. The informal two-minute policy has proved nearly impossible to enforce, she said.
Traffic at the airport, meanwhile, has increased.
Traffic at Tulsa International has increased from 25,000 vehicles per week two years ago to 45,000 per week, according to recent counts.
“We have gotten into the habit of when you land you text whoever is picking you up and say, ‘Hey, we just landed,’ ” Higgins said, adding, “it could be 10 minutes before you make it from the aircraft out to the curb.
“Our recommendation is to wait to call or text that person until you have your bags and you are ready to go.”
The move is a return to a time immediately after the 9/11 terrorist attacks when concerns arose about possible future attacks. Tulsa airport police regularly patrolled outside the loading and unloading zones. Motorists who were just waiting at the curb and not actively loading or unloading were asked to move along.
Higgins said airport police will be patrolling the area, advising motorists of the new policy and providing information pointing them to either the free-parking cellphone lot located just south of the terminal, or a pay parking lot.
Short-term parking, located on the top level of the parking garage, costs $1 for the first 30 minutes or $2 per hour, up to $12 maximum per day.
“It’s a big change for our customers and we realize that, so we are trying, through an awareness effort, to let them know the new process is in place,” Higgins said.
Motorists who refuse to move their cars may be cited by police, Higgins said.