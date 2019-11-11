Manuel Martinez has been an experienced auto mechanic for some 20 years.
He recently opened Alex Auto Repair at 25901 E. Highway 51 in Broken Arrow with a specific focus on the kind of cars he will fix.
“We will repair cars, SUVs and light trucks, but no four wheel drives or diesel engines,” Martinez explained.
Two decades in the business have taught him all the ins and outs of brakes, air conditioning and timing belts. And, he’s willing to stay open later to accommodate customers.
Alex Auto Repair is not afraid to go the extra mile, either. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Saturday schedule should attract plenty of business for that working family that maybe can’t schedule time during the week for that nagging auto repair.
The Coweta Chamber of Commerce welcomed Martinez and his business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7 after recently joining the organization.