Sam Alexander has announced his intention to run for the Office of Principal Chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation (MCN). The election is scheduled for Sept. 21.
“We announce a tribal political campaign seeking the highest administrative elective office of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Headquartered in Okmulgee, the Nation is the ninth largest Indian tribe in the United States with a population nearing 90,000,” Alexander said. “This vibrant and energetic tribal government has achieved great success in developing into a modern entity trying to be of service to its citizens.
“My work provided a vast amount of executive experience with this government since 1993 while participating in a tobacco taxation dispute with Oklahoma,” he continued. “Benefiting heavily from the wisdom shared by those in leadership before me, it was an easy step to link the tribe’s effort with the culture and history of another day.”
Alexander said this will be a campaign absent of animosity or negativity because the known candidates are of excellent caliber.
“We all want the opportunity to lead this government; that’s all,” he noted.
“There is an abundance of high-quality administrative experienced talent in Okmulgee capable of operating programs and performing efficiently providing essential governmental services. There is no shortage of qualified and capable Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizens available. Instead, this campaign will be about maximizing business opportunities in the greater Tulsa area where over a million people reside.
“For too long, Tulsa has been ignored as a source of non-gaming tribal commercial enterprise and job creation. We have the nicest and prettiest part of Tulsa within our boundaries. The tribal nation has a limited Tulsa business visibility and it is my belief we can start a change to that approach.”