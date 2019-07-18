Visual inspection of the City of Coweta’s raw water reservoir on Wednesday showed that an algae bloom identified last week has disappeared.
Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said officials will continue to treat the raw water for this type of algae per Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) recommendations. She assured the water is safe to drink and use.
She added to increase the turnover rate of the treated water in the system, water lines will be flushed this week. Until this time, the water will continue to harbor the “earthy” taste and smell until the treated water volume has turned over.
The city will post publicly when they intend to flush the lines, as doing so can temporarily increase the coloration and cloudiness of the water.
“Flushing will turn the water volume over faster and we will more quickly return to a normal taste and smell for our water system,” Vavrinak assured.
Vavrinak said city officials are well aware that many are posting various opinions, “experience” and “facts” on social media, and they want to ensure the public as facts easily accessible. In doing so, she makes the following points.
“Our raw water (reservoir of untreated water) is sampled daily and checked for pH levels, alkalinity, turbidity and hardness,” she said. “No out-of-the-ordinary results were logged in the timeframe before or during the algae bloom.”
She said the reservoir has an 8-acre surface. Therefore, it is entirely possible to sample it daily and not visually see an algae bloom at one edge in one area.
“When reports came in to Coweta Public Works that citizens were reporting the taste and smell of the water had changed, staff made a full visual inspection of the entire surface and found a single algae bloom on the water,” Vavrinak noted. “Treatment per our normal operations began immediately.”
She added after consultation with ODEQ, additional treatment per their recommendations began on Friday, July 12.
“Per ODEQ requirements, we test multiple samples from our treated water system at varying points across the system each week. Results from those tests must be submitted to ODEQ,” Vavrinak said. “Our treated water system has passed every sample test, every week, for the previous 24 months. The water is, has been and will continue to be safe to drink and use.”
The public information officer said this type of algae bloom is “extremely common” in the Midwest during the summer as weather conditions are favorable for its growth.
“ODEQ does not recommend ‘proactive’ treatment with the chemicals used to combat a bloom,” Vavrinak said. “While the treatment is safe for consumption, it can have a negative effect over time on the infrastructure of the system.”
In closing, Vavrinak apologized that the less than ideal taste and smell are inconvenient and disruptive to daily routines.
“Please know we are working diligently to return the system to normal water characteristics,” she said.