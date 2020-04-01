Effective immediately and for the duration of the declared state of emergency in Coweta, all playgrounds will be closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
City of Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said in a news release while parks and public green spaces remain open, people are reminded that state and local orders are still in effect regarding social distancing while enjoying public outdoor spaces.
“Playgrounds have many surfaces that are frequently touched when children play, climb, swing or otherwise use those facilities. That poses a significant risk to public safety at this time,” Vavrinak said.
Also effective immediately, the M.e.t. recycling site located on 111th Street west of Highway 51 behind Little Caesar’s in Coweta is closed. The site is not accepting any further recycling.
Vavrinak said no one should leave any material of any kind at the site until further notice.
“We would like to thank our many essential local businesses who are taking steps to operate safely during this time,” Vavrinak noted. “Many, like our local Walgreens, have clearly marked distances at checkout lines to reduce crowding and respect social distancing guidelines.
“Thank you to everyone who is taking this public emergency seriously and choosing to operate in a way that protects employees, patrons and the public,” she said.