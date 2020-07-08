Predicting how many will vote in a given election depends on many factors. The strength of the candidates is one factor and a big debate over a State question is another.
However, no one could have predicted that 16,870 voted in person, by absentee or in early voting for the June 30 election.
That’s exactly what the Wagoner County Election board faced.
“We normally send out ballots (to cover 15 percent of the registered voters), but we sent out 30 percent to precincts,” said Election Board Secretary Samantha Call.
Even doubling the normal amount turned out not to be enough in some precincts.
As the rush of people came to county polling places, some workers ran out of ballots.
“We had an amazingly high volume of voters,” Call said. “Precincts called us and we took ballots out to them.
“A couple of people had to wait. The voters were very understanding.”
A few of the shortages were in Coweta and were taken care of as soon as possible.
“I’m glad people got out and voted and that we needed extra ballots,” Call added. “That’s a good thing.”