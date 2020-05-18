COVID-19 was not going to stop the 2020 Wagoner High School graduates from holding graduation where social distancing was as important as moving the tassel from right to left on Saturday, May 16.
The Performing Arts Center served as the site and officials did their best to make it feel like a regular ceremony, but without the crowds.
Heather Butler was the first senior to walk across the stage. She had all the things she needed — a cap, gown, tassel and a homemade hospital-style facemask.
Some eight hours later it was all done. Ninety-five percent of the senior class (134 out of the 141 graduates) came to the PAC to have their name read by Middle School Principal Jeremy Holmes while traditional music played. Superintendent Randy Harris prompted each graduate when to move the tassel.
The entire ceremony streamed live on Wagonertv.com.
“I thought it went really well,” said Harris. “Our staff heard nothing but positive comments from many students and family members. The ceremony was very intimate for each family, which isn’t the case in our traditional graduations, but seemed appreciated.
“As a whole, we put more time and effort into this event than a normal graduation in hopes our students and their families felt valued and celebrated.”
Some board members handed out diplomas before the graduate walked to a designated spot on stage in front of a big red “W” to do the time honored tassel tradition.
Wagoner seniors enjoyed a Graduation Cruise down Cherokee Street enroute to the PAC. Along the way, family and friends gathered to cheer them on while senior tribute signs dotted the landscape.
“The cruise through town was well received by many as well. We thank Chief Hailey and Tony Ponds for assisting with that,” Harris continued.
“This whole event was a collaboration between many staff members and each one brought an idea that just kept making the ceremony better and better from the beginning stages of brain storming.”
Each senior received a basket of gifts donated by local businesses.
On Friday, May 15, a virtual graduation was aired on the school website that featured honor student speeches, the senior class showcase and senior slide show.
In Coweta, graduating seniors took to the streets on Sunday, May 17 for a Graduates Car Parade that followed a similar route to the Fall Festival parade. Approximately 150 of the 236 graduates participated.
Their cars were gaily decorated with photos, signs, balloons and more to add to the excitement of celebrating their milestone achievement.
Carrie Allamby is a senior mom on the Project Graduation committee who helped coordinate the parade. She did a Facebook Live of the parade on the Coweta Chamber Facebook page.
“The seniors were all just whoopin’ and hollering, I think it went great!” Allamby exclaimed. “I was shocked at the amount of people along the parade route. Thank you to the community for showing for our seniors! It made things seem normal in the midst of a time that has been anything but normal.”
Senior mom Mandy Horner said she, too, was impressed by the number of people who showed up for the parade. After all, she was not sure what to expect.
She said as spectator after spectator called out her daughter’s name along the parade route, the graduating senior’s smile grew.
“It brought tears to my eyes to see that many people cheer for a kid they didn’t know — my kid!” Horner exclaimed. “Good really is all around us if we take the time to see it. Tonight I am incredibly grateful for the good in our hometown.”
A virtual commencement for Coweta seniors was aired online Monday, May 18 and included honor student speeches, the senior slideshow and a highlight of academic awards and scholarships.
Possible dates for an in-person graduation ceremony are Saturday, June 27 and Saturday, July 18.