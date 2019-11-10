Amazon surprised Okay High School students with a $5,000 donation to their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program on Nov. 5.
While the students were in the midst of robotics class, Oklahoma City Amazon Fulfillment Center Human Resources Manager and Okay High School Graduate Michael Deason and Star Perez walked in to greet the students before revealing the donation.
The donation will help the Okay robotics team attend the Green Country FIRST Robotics Regional Competition in Tulsa in March 2020, which Amazon sponsors.
“As a former Okay High School student, I know the need of the robotics program at this school,” Deason said. “Amazon is happy to help these deserving students showcase their hard work at next year’s FIRST regional competition.”
Amazon will open its first fulfillment center in Tulsa in 2020, and the company is committed to giving back to the communities where its associates live and work.
STEM is an important part of Amazon’s business as it helps deliver thousands of packages to customers every day. The donation to Okay High School and sponsorship of the FIRST Robotics Competition in Tulsa is part of Amazon’s commitment to investing in the next generation of innovators, builders and coders.
“I’d like to thank Amazon for helping Okay High School’s STEM program grow,” said Okay Public Schools Superintendent Pete Hiseley. “Our students are very excited and having a company like Amazon to support them means the world to our school.”
Amazon is proud to support local Oklahoma students as they pursue education with a high level of commitment, promise and determination.