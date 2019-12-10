An Amber Alert has been issued by the Muskogee Police Department for a 2-year-old girl out of Muskogee.
Oliva Perez, a white female, was reportedly taken by force along with her mother, Brenda Perez, by her father, Derek Perez. Derek Perez is a suspect in Muskogee for assault with a deadly weapon/stabbing at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The aunt of the child spoke to the child's mother, who advised that Derek would not stop the car and she could not get out. Brenda Perez said they were in Texas.
Derek Perez is driving a silver, four-door 2006 Chevrolet Malibu bearing Oklahoma license plate EBM212.
If anyone has seen Derek Perez or his daughter, Oliva, please contact the police department at 918-728-9347.