While a community gathered at Coweta City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 14 to unveil the start of an American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial, a lone bald eagle could be seen flying over the area. Its beautiful flight was a fitting tribute to the individuals the memorial will represent when it is completed in 2020.
A nice crowd witnessed as American Legion Post 226 members Chris Votava, Robert Morton and Don Parrish carefully removed the drape that covered a granite stone that pays tribute to all veterans past, present and future for their sacrifice to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Among them will be Coweta’s Eight — the eight community sons who died in Vietnam. The Wagoner County community lost more men per capita in that conflict than any other community in the country.
“The freedoms we enjoy, no one knows them better than Coweta itself for having lost those eight,” State Rep. Kevin McDugle said during the memorial program. “Freedom is a great sacrifice. Today as we sit here and think about the American Legion and 100 years of service they have given the veterans, there are men and women serving to protect us even today.”
“I know freedom comes by the grace of God, but it’s the fighting veteran who fights for the constitution of the United States that will keep this country as the greatest country that will ever be known,” he continued.
Adam Jones with U.S. Representative Kevin Hern’s office, said the location of the Centennial Memorial in front of Coweta City Hall “will be hallowed ground to declare our love for America’s heroes, who gave the full measure of devotion to our country’s freedoms.”
“I am so proud and grateful that these eight heroes will be memorialized here for all time,” Jones said referring to Sgt. Phillip B. Sanders, Pfc. Edgar R. Pulliam, Spc. Donald P. Sloat, Pfc. Jimmy Lee Campbell, Cpl. Billy K. Carver, Spc. Frank E. Faught, Tech Sgt. Dallas Perryman and Cpl. Grover S. Boston. “Thank you American Legion Post 226 and the City of Coweta for coming together on this effort.”
U.S. Senator James Lankford told veterans and public service officials in the audience that they sit before a younger generation as not only role models, but as examples to them.
“We challenge them to step up in their generation as you did in yours. Our freedom only lasts a single generation unless the next generation steps up,” Lankford said. “This memorial is not just a remembrance to look back, but a way for this community to continually look forward and say let’s continue to hold the standard as it has been held.
“Thank you, Coweta, for continuing to speak out for this kind of freedom and to this community for standing behind it — to never forget the cost of freedom.”
State Senator Kim David knows the worry and heartache military families endure, and thanked those in attendance — as well as veterans — for serving this country.
“I thank God every day that you stepped up to serve your country, and for those who gave their lives,” David said. “I appreciate the memorial you are erecting. It means so much to each and every one of us, and shows how much we truly appreciate your service.”
The American Legion has proudly represented veterans and their families for 100 years, and their work will continue. Locally, Post 226 works not only with those families, but also concentrates efforts on children and youth programs to instill American pride and patriotism into the next generation of residents.
The American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial is an $80,000 project being funded by private donations. Paver stones honoring service members past and present, military personnel and other supporters are being sold to help pay for the project.
Renderings of the proposed memorial feature two stately granite stones. The one featuring the American Legion emblem and the words 100th Anniversary was unveiled on Saturday. The second will feature Coweta’s Eight — the men who were killed in Vietnam.
Two sides of the stone will pay tribute to Coweta’s two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients — the late Donald P. Sloat, who was killed in Vietnam, and the late Ernest Childers, a former American Legion Post commander.
Bricks and pavers for the memorial may be inscribed with the names of veterans, project supporters, local businesses, organizations and families. Costs range from $100-$250, dependent on size, number of inscription lines and use of clip art.
Pavers honoring veterans will be placed inside the memorial. Other purchased pavers will be placed in the wall that surrounds it.
Donations for the memorial will also be graciously accepted.
To do so online, go to www.fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/amlegion226. Online payments can be made through a Paypal account or by paying by credit card as a visitor.