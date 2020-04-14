Oklahoma American Legion has cancelled all activities through June of 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Those events include the State American Legion Convention, district conferences, Boys State and the State Junior Shooting event.
The state American Legion Auxiliary has also cancelled Girls State this year.
“This is only the second time in the history of American Legion or the Auxiliary that Boys State or Girls State has ever been cancelled,” said American Legion Auxiliary President Susan Bevel with Post 153 in Wagoner. “We have been in Wagoner for 100 years this September, and this is only the second time. The first was due to World War II.”
Letters are being sent out to Wagoner’s Boys State and Girls State delegates to congratulate them on being selected for this year’s programs. Honorees include Sawyer Jones, Luke Zehr, Will McKinney, Ti Lockwood, Ammon Schneider, Patricia Dimicle, Anna Holmes, Kammi Chandler, Reagan Fulk, Aurora Statsmann and alternate McKenna Blair.
“Even though they could not complete the mission, it might help them on their resumes,” Bevel noted.
Post and Auxiliary members have been renovating the facility ahead of an anticipated Sept. 19 centennial celebration.