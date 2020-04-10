Nearly eight dozen people are now awaiting the outcome of swab tests taken Friday, April 10 in the Wagoner High School parking lot to determine if they are affected by the coronavirus.
Some 75 people were tested for COVID-19 during a drive-through clinic hosted by the Wagoner County Health Department. Patrons either suffer from virus symptoms (fever higher than 100.4 degrees, cough or shortness of breath) or have been in contact with someone who has it.
Their concerns are well justified. As of Friday, Wagoner County has registered the fourth largest number of positive coronavirus cases in Oklahoma (67) and is tied for fifth with Greer County for the largest number of deaths (4) related to the virus.
Because of those numbers, health department officials expected a much larger turnout at the Wagoner drive-through testing site. Nonetheless, those who participated appeared to appreciate the opportunity to finally be tested.
Five individuals were turned away for not meeting testing criteria.
“People are calming down as far as testing goes,” said Wagoner County Health Department Health Educator Level 1 Kaitlan Thatcher. “A lot of people are getting use to the fact that nothing really changes if you do get a positive (result). It’s becoming more normal to them. COVID-19 is here, and even if you do get a positive, you are still staying home to treat those symptoms.”
As drivers pulled up to the testing site, they were asked if they had any symptoms or had been in contact with anyone who had tested positive. They responded with either a thumbs up or thumbs down gesture and moved on to the next stops for information intake and then screening.
Approximately 14 nurses conducted the testing, including staff with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and a few volunteers. More than 150 tests were available for the Wagoner County event, and those who were swabbed were a mix of all ages.
“People from all over have come in to help today,” Thatcher noted.
WCHD Regional Health Education Supervisor Jessica Milberger said tests conducted at the Wagoner drive-thru testing site will be sent to Oklahoma State University for evaluation. Results may come as early as next week and be reported in state numbers within 24-hours of Wagoner County receiving them.
Health department officials will notify families of any positive results before those numbers are added to the state totals.
Milberger said in some instances where residents are tested by their own physicians or through a hospital, they may learn the results before the state even gets the case to investigate, thus resulting in a delay of reporting numbers.
“We have seen that in the past, but we have done a good job of closing that time gap,” she noted.
Some Wagoner County Health Department officials have participated in three drive-through testing sessions since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
On April 3, at Pryor in Mayes County, 106 people were tested and five were turned away for not meeting testing criteria. Milberger said four of those individuals recorded positive tests. Two reside in Mayes County and two reside outside of the county, but not in Wagoner County. Their positive tests will be recorded in their county of residency.
A total of 123 people were tested at Bartlesville in Washington County on April 8, with five people not meeting criteria. The results of those tests should be known sometime Monday.
Upcoming drive-through testing events include those in Nowata, Craig, Delaware, Ottawa and Rogers counties. Dates and times will be announced and also announced on the Wagoner County Health Department’s Facebook page.