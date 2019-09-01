There is still time to sign up for the 19th Annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Fishing Tournament planned Saturday, Sept. 7 on Fort Gibson Lake and sponsored by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said 30 teams have registered thusfar, but there is still flight one to fill.
Online registration at www.fishlucky13.com ends Thursday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. In person registration will run until Saturday, Sept. 7 from 5:30-7 a.m.
Anglers can also register at Baitmasters, 1516 Oklahoma Highway 51, on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5-6:30 p.m.
“We are so excited about this year’s event,” Mallett said. “Last year, we gave away over $10,000 in cash and prizes.”
This tournament even rewards those who don’t have fishing luck.
“You don’t even have to catch a fish to win at our tournament,” Mallett added. “We have random drawings for cash and prizes.”
This year there will be a match weight contest again for a chance to win $13,000. There is one chance for a $1,000 cash drawing and three chances for the random $500 cash selections.
If that isn’t enough, there is a drawing for a charcoal grill valued at over $500, and many other great prizes.
The tournament is set up for a 70 percent payback, based on the number of paid entries. This tournament has a unique prize for 13th place — $1,300 from the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. The big bass award is $1,000.
The highest finishing team that books a room at Pelican Point resort for the tournament on Fort Gibson in Wagoner will win a refund on their room charges.
You must be present to win.
Visit www.fishlucky13.com to find out more information, to register and to view a sample payout list.