An educator at Coweta’s Mission Intermediate Grade Center has been applauded at the national level for her work with the school’s National Elementary Honor Society chapter. Ann Stiles is one of two people from across the country to be named as a National NEHS Adviser of the Year.
The honor is accompanied by a $500 honorarium.
Stiles learned of the honor via a zoom call with her principal, Gentry Pierce, on Friday.
“My heart just beams with pride when others recognize how amazing our teachers are,” Pierce said in a Facebook post. “I know they’re awesome, but when others notice, it makes me incredibly proud of them and brings me great joy that I work alongside the best of the best.”
Stiles, a Coweta educator for 12 years, has worked with Mission’s NEHS chapter for the past eight years. She spent six years as co-sponsor of the group before taking on the primary sponsor role two years ago.
“I really enjoy working with students and seeing them blossom and grow in leadership roles,” Stiles said. “That’s the most exciting thing – to advise them of what to do and see them lead the organization themselves.”
The award winning educator admits it excites her to see 6th graders mature as leaders. Sixth grade members are joined at mid-year by 5th grade inductees who go through an application and selection process. Approximately 70 students comprise NEHS during the spring semester.
Stiles was chosen for National Adviser of the Year honors based on her professional commitment to the program. She admits she does not like recognition, and was surprised to be nominated.
“The reason I do this and became the adviser is because I see a need in our school systems to build students up to be independent thinkers and leaders,” she noted. “I don’t see myself doing anything above and beyond anyone. I am just guiding and leading them in an advisory role.”