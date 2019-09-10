The City of Wagoner regular business meeting agenda looked short on items when the Tuesday, Sept. 3 meeting convened, but was long on discussing one of them.
An appeal was made by RDA Holdings, LLC, Anchor Development & Construction of Daryl Nieto to overturn a ruling by the Wagoner Area Metropolitan Planning Commission. The planning commission had denied Anchor a change in zoning on property located at the southwest corner of N.E. 3rd and Story (906 N.E. 3rd St.).
Anchor sought to change the zoning so it could build three duplexes on the lot described. The planning commission voted against the idea and Anchor appealed to the City of Wagoner.
There was a public forum connected with this appeal. More chairs were added to the council chambers to accommodate the crowd in attendance.
After some 80 minutes of speakers, the council voted 7-1 to deny Anchor’s appeal.
In other action, council:
• Approved a plan to purchase workers compensation insurance.
• Approved Resolution 712 relating to the retention of public records of the City of Wagoner.
• Approved for the street department to end the probation period for Mike Rice and for the police department to hire Amanda Craig and Ty Wootton as police officers.
• Approved a plan to determine a new abatement procedure for a property on 1100 N. Jefferson. This closes out a previous abatement item for this site and gave the owner 30 days more to complete a clean-up process.