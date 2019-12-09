Soil Health Initiative Practices applications are available for the 2021 planting year beginning Nov. 19 and ending Dec. 31.
Practices that the Soil Health Workgroup is offering for planting year 2021 include cover crop, nutrient management, conservation cover, prescribed grazing, prescribed burning and forge and biomass.
All applications must be submitted to the Wagoner County Conservation District Office by the close of business on Dec. 31 in order to be considered for the Soil Health Initiative Cost Share program.
For more information, call 918-485-4747 ext. 3. Applications may be picked up and brought to 26114 State Hwy. 51 in Wagoner.