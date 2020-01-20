Up to $2,000 in grants is now available for Wagoner small businesses through the Downtown Wagoner, Corp.
DWC’s Economic Development Grant is to support small business owners in their endeavor to be successful. Funds can be used for any expense necessary for the operation, management, formation or expansion of the company.
The largest grant amount is $1,000.
Applications are available online at DowntownWagoner.org or by emailing DowntownWagoner@gmail.com. Deadline to apply is January 31 and grants will be awarded by February 15.
Downtown Wagoner, Corp. meets on the second Monday of each month at 12 noon at locations that are announced. The public is invited.