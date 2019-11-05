When Wilson’s Cleaners closed on Cherokee Street, Wagoner was in need of a dry cleaning business.
Former Wilson customers drove to Muskogee and began to ask Colton Archer to open a business in Wagoner. Archer thought about it and made the move to expand.
The Archer Cleaners at 1213 W. Cherokee St. is the fourth business owned by Colton. There are three other Archer Cleaners in Muskogee.
If you wondered if Archer Cleaners knows the business, there is no need to ask.
“We are fourth generation Archers to run the business,” said Colton’s wife, Rachel. “This is our 70th year. We began in 1949.”
The Archers found this location that used to be a vape shop and before that a used car lot. It’s taken a couple of months to get the facility in shape before opening for business.
“We put our backs into this place for a month and a half,” Rachel said of the renovation work done.
The business does dry cleaning, of course, but also laundry, shoe repair and alterations. There is even a drive thru window to pick up items on the east side of the building.
“People asked us to move here,” said Colton.
The Wagoner location is a drop-off and pick-up point. The actual cleaning services are done in Muskogee.
Archer Cleaners is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9-1 and closed on Sunday.
The Archers held a ribbon cutting as they joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce recently.