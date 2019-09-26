Members of Broken Arrow Elks Lodge No. 2673 and Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2838 will host an Elks Drug Awareness Symposium Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2-5 p.m. at Elks Lodge in The Hall, 101st Street and Oneta Road in Broken Arrow.
Guest speakers will include representatives of multiple agencies, including:
- Kyle Canida, Bureau of Narcotics AIC in Tulsa;
- John P. Scott, Drug Enforcement Agency with the State of Oklahoma;
- Tony McGill, EMS Training Director with the Broken Arrow Fire Department;
- Rose Weller, National Alliance of Mental Illness in Tulsa;
- Dr. Suzanne Salichs with Brighter Futures of Wagoner, and
- Anita Shipman, funeral director with Shipman Funeral Home in Wagoner.
"I feel strongly that this panel of six professionals from so many diverse areas that deal with drug misuse and abuse will be able to help folks with their fears and questions," said Broken Arrow Elks Drug Awareness Chairman Sue Wiedemann. "They will discuss their organization and their stories."
A question and answer session will follow.
The Oct. 12 symposium is free to the public and all are invited to attend. There will be refreshments and door prizes.