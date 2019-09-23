A Wagoner man will be in court for his arraignment on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for his alleged involvement in the death of a pedestrian at S.W. 15th Street and S. 280 Road over the summer.
Jerry Wayne Dick, 26, has been charged with first degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and reckless driving for the July 18 incident that killed Zachary D. O’Connell, 25, of Wagoner.
O’Connell was believed to be traveling on a skateboard in the westbound lane of S.W. 15th Street just before midnight when he was struck from behind by Dick, who was driving his auto westbound as well.
In his report, Captain Brad Harding with the Wagoner Police Department said upon impact, the pedestrian was forced westward and came to a rest in the eastbound lane.
Dick reportedly left the scene and came back in another vehicle a short time later. Harding said evidence showed that O’Connell had been struck by another vehicle.
Dick’s vehicle, a Volkswagon GTI, was impounded for evidence collection. While it was being unloaded at the police department, a skateboard was reportedly found under the vehicle behind the driver’s front wheel.
A closer examination under the front of the vehicle showed white plastic and red paint flakes on the bottom which were consistent to the skateboard. Part of the skateboard was also missing. Authorities returned to the scene where they found colored wood pieces that matched the colors on the skateboard.
The vehicle had major damage on the front windshield and roof and the sunroof was missing. There was also slight damage to the front bumper.
Captain Harding reported neither Dick, nor a passenger in his vehicle, Kelsey Riley, showed any signs of being under the influence of intoxicants.
On July 19, Captain Harding and Detective Mike Hammons interviewed the motorists. Dick told investigators when he crossed the railroad tracks on S.W. 15th Street, he “gave it the gas” and hit speeds of 95, 100 or 100-plus miles per hour. He also stated his headlights are dimmer than normal.
Dick reportedly stated when he struck O’Connell, he thought he had come from his left (south) and was crossing in front of him going north. He later told authorities that O’Connell either came from the driver’s side of the vehicle or was standing in the middle of the road — he could not remember.
Dick told police he panicked and went to his residence approximately a quarter to half a mile away from the collision scene. When he pulled into the residence, he called 911 to report the incident. He then got his mother’s car and went back to the scene.
Riley, the passenger, told authorities she kept telling Dick to slow down because anything could happen. She also said she heard the driver say an expletive before he hit the pedestrian.
Felony charges were filed against Dick and a bench warrant with $50,000 bond was issued on Aug. 14. He was arrested on Aug. 19. He appeared before the judge on Aug. 20 and bonded out of jail on Aug. 22.
