Conrad E. Nedd was arrested on various charges, including holding up the Broken Arrow EZ Mart on May 29.
At approximately 1:55 a.m., Wagoner County Lieutenant Buddy Rose, Deputy Kaleb Phillips, and K-9 Deputy Darren Watkins responded to the EZ Mart, located at 3108 S 31st in Broken Arrow, in reference to an Armed Robbery.
An unidentified male, later determinted to be Nedd, walked into EZ Mart holding a black pistol, pointed the gun at the clerks face, and demanded all the money in the register.
The Clerk gave all of the money in register and the male ran outside and traveled to the Westbound on foot.
An individual who was pumping gas outside the store was also threatened by the suspect. Deputy Watkins deployed his K-9 partner Bane and searched the area. Bane tracked the suspect’s scent until they reached a point where they believed the suspect had entered a vehicle and fled the area.
The Broken Arrow Police Department informed deputies that they located Nedd, approximately a mile away from EZ Mart and had him detained. Broken Arrow Police said Nedd had a large sum of money on his person and that it was the same amount that was taken from EZ Mart.
Nedd was taken into custody by Broken Arrow Police Department for Assaulting a Police Officer, Destruction of Government Property, among several other Felony charges that occurred while Nedd was being detained. Broken Arrow Police also informed deputies that the suspect had admitted to being involved in Robbing the EZ Mart while in their custody.
Nedd was transported by the Broken Arrow Police Department to the Wagoner County Detention Center where he was booked on their charges. Additionally, he was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Threaten to perform an act of violence by Wagoner County Deputies. He is currently being held in the Wagoner County Detention Center with no bond.